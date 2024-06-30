Submit Release
MPD Arrests Northeast Stabbing Suspect

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a Northeast stabbing.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 12:51 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 1100 block of 45th Street, Northeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, 44-year-old Ray Charles Stover, of No Fixed Address was arrested pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant and charged with Assault with A Dangerous Weapon.

CCN: 24085190

###

