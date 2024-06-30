Submit Release
July Edition of Senior News: Freedom

We are pleased to announce the July Senior News, “Freedom’s Just Another Word,” a title taken from the great Janis Joplin/Kris Kristofferson song (1969).

The front page features a wonderful red-white&blue photo by Mark Larson of patriot Patrick Rutherford, plus a collection of quotes from readers about how they think about freedom. Inside, our contributors offer their own thoughts.

I taught journalism and free expression at Utah State and other universities for many years. One of my preferred references was John Milton, who said, “Let Truth and Falsehood grapple, for who ever heard of Truth put to the worse in a free and open encounter?” These days, it’s unclear which would prevail.

Take a look inside the July Senior News for perspectives on freedom. We’d love your reactions.

https://www.humsenior.org/news-seniornews/senior-news/

