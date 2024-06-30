Rutland Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Fatal
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL
CASE#: 24B4004014
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/30/2024, 0552 hours
STREET: Notch Rd
TOWN: Mendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 788 / South Mendon Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gavin Barmore
AGE: 17
Seatbelt? Y
Airbags? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Timothy Moran
AGE: 19
Seatbelt? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden VT
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: RRMC / DHMC
PASSENGER: Collin Chamberlain
AGE: 18
Seatbelt? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: RRMC / DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 30, 2024, at approximately 0552 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Notch Rd, in the Town of Mendon, VT. Evidence found at the scene revealed the vehicle was traveling in a northwesterly direction on the Notch Rd, when for reasons still under investigation, traveled off the shoulder ultimately colliding with a tree. The operator of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the passengers were transported by Regional Ambulance Service to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment. This crash is still under investigation, and members of the public with information regarding it are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.
Troopers would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance at the scene; Rutland City Police Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Aldous Funeral Home and Carraras towing.
VCVC: N/A
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A