Rutland Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Fatal

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL

 

CASE#: 24B4004014

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: Rutland 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/30/2024, 0552 hours

STREET: Notch Rd

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 788 / South Mendon Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A 

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Gavin Barmore

AGE: 17

Seatbelt? Y

Airbags? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen 

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

PASSENGER: Timothy Moran

AGE: 19

Seatbelt? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden VT

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: RRMC / DHMC

 

PASSENGER: Collin Chamberlain

AGE: 18

Seatbelt? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: RRMC / DHMC

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

On June 30, 2024, at approximately 0552 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Notch Rd, in the Town of Mendon, VT. Evidence found at the scene revealed the vehicle was traveling in a northwesterly direction on the Notch Rd, when for reasons still under investigation, traveled off the shoulder ultimately colliding with a tree. The operator of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the passengers were transported by Regional Ambulance Service to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment. This crash is still under investigation, and members of the public with information regarding it are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

 

Troopers would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance at the scene; Rutland City Police Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Aldous Funeral Home and Carraras towing. 

 

VCVC: N/A

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A 

 

 

 

