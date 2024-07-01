Educate AI Magazine is Now Available
New Online Magazine will aid educators, instructors, businesses, students, parents and everyone wanting to benefit from AI in education.
One of the challenges of a new technology like this is separating the benefits from the noise. I believe that Educate AI Magazine does just that.”DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is here. Educate AI Magazine, an online magazine and website, is designed especially for K-12 educators, higher education instructors and administrators, workforce development and corporate training and re-skilling personnel.
Now everyone can subscribe and have every issue delivered directly to their inbox. According to Joel Backon, editor in chief at Educate AI, “The Educate AI magazine and media platform are designed to support those who want to enhance learning through AI. We serve K-12 school systems, higher education, corporate training, and learners everywhere.
“The magazine contains first-hand accounts of the benefits and challenges of using AI to enhance, transform, and create. Issues may include case studies, discussions of ethics in AI, the evolution of the AI marketplace, educator product evaluations, reflections on student privacy and data issues, and individual analysis of classroom tools. The magazine will also focus on ideas that make educators more efficient and effective, improve students’ learning experiences in school, and provide enhanced operations in the workplace.”
Educate AI Magazine is a user-friendly owner’s manual to the AI experience. Everyone who has an interest in education, from grade school instructors to corporate trainers, will find expert advice and helpful tools to enhance their learning journey.
“AI is still very new,” said Max Shulman, CIO at Educate AI. “We are learning together. One of the challenges of a new technology like this is separating the benefits from the noise. I believe that Educate AI Magazine does just that. Now there is a place where we can all go that has proven answers and trusted experts. It is going to make a huge difference.”
“The demand for AI information and programs is tremendous,” said Sal Gerardo, Senior Director of AI Innovation at Educate AI Magazine. “I don’t know of a school district, college or corporate training department that isn’t actively looking for effective AI products to leverage the success of their programs. With Educate AI Magazine, that becomes much more of a sure bet.”
Educate AI will publish the magazine six times per year, in addition to its newsletters and website. The magazine will be personality driven, featuring the people and stories behind the products, as well as the personalities in education that are working to incorporate AI into their administrative and instructional systems.
How to find Educate AI Magazine:
Visit edu-ai.org to read the inaugural edition. For editorial or sponsorship inquiries, please email info@edu-ai.org.
