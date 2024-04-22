AI and Education Magazine Appoints Editor in Chief
Editor in Chief will Direct New Magazine’s Editorial VisionDESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educate AI Magazine is pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Backon as Editor in Chief of its magazine, newsletter and website properties. Educate AI, a platform designed to address AI’s role in K-12, colleges and workforce training, is scheduled to debut in early June.
According to Max Shulman, CTO and Director of Online Services at Educate AI, “Joel is one of a very select group of individuals with backgrounds in both education and technology, and experience running a top education media company. His vision for Educate AI Magazine made him not only the top pick for the editor in chief position, but in my opinion, the only pick. The board and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome him.”
“The demand for unbiased, innovative AI information is simply astounding,” said Sal Gerardo, the Senior Director of AI Innovation at Educate AI. “I don’t know of a school district, college or university, or corporate training department that isn’t actively pursuing innovative programs that can leverage and integrate AI to increase administration awareness and efficiency with new levels of student success and engagement. Joel Backon’s experience and his determination to create a platform to bring the benefits of this new technology to the world’s learners make him the perfect individual to lead our team.”
Educate AI will publish the magazine six times per year, in addition to its newsletters and website. The magazine will be personality driven, featuring the people and stories behind the products, as well as the personalities in education that are working to incorporate AI into their administrative and instructional systems.
Subscribe Now at subscribe@edu-ai.org to Receive the Inaugural Edition
Look for Educate AI to Debut in early June. Magazine subscriptions will be available at no cost for the first 500,000 people who sign up. Afterwards, subscriptions will be available for $199 per year, with all proceeds going to the Educate AI college fund to pay the tuition for students who want to study computer science and AI. To sign up for your free subscription, email subscribe@edu-ai.org. For editorial or sponsorship inquiries, email info@edu-ai.org.
Educate AI Magazine
email us here
Joel Backon