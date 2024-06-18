Educate AI Magazine Appoints Director of Sponsorships
Director of Sponsorships will help bring needed resources to the world of education
I don’t know of a school district, college or corporate training department that isn’t actively looking for effective AI products to leverage the success of their programs.”DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educate AI Magazine is pleased to announce the appointment of Ellen Ullman as Vice President and Director of Sponsorships for its magazine, newsletter and website properties. Educate AI, a platform designed to address AI’s role in K-12, colleges and workforce training, is scheduled to debut in late June.
According to Joel Backman, Editor in Chief at Educate AI, “Ellen is a premier talent in education media. Her knowledge of education and the education media market is second to none. We are thrilled to be able to work with her. Her connections and experience make her the perfect choice for this very important position, and we look forward to having her select the correct sponsors to allow AI to truly benefit those in K-12, higher education and corporate reskilling. The board and I couldn’t be happier.”
“The demand for AI information and programs is tremendous,” said Sal Gerardo, Senior Director of AI Innovation at Educate AI Magazine. “I don’t know of a school district, college or corporate training department that isn’t actively looking for effective AI products to leverage the success of their programs. With Ellen on board, that becomes much more of a sure thing.”
Educate AI will publish the magazine six times per year, in addition to its newsletters and website. The magazine will be personality driven, featuring the people and stories behind the products, as well as the personalities in education that are working to incorporate AI into their administrative and instructional systems.
Look for Educate AI to Debut in late June. Magazine subscriptions will be available at no cost for the first 500,000 people who sign up. Afterwards, subscriptions will be available for $199 per year, with all proceeds going to the Educate AI college fund to pay the tuition for students who want to study computer science and AI. To sign up for your free subscription, visit edu-ai.org. For editorial or sponsorship inquiries, email info@edu-ai.org.
