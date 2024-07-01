MoBros Blue Lot Bourbon: A Toast to West Virginia Spirit

Mike Greenblatt and Tim Kesecker, Creators of Mobros Blue Lot Bourbon Sampling a Batch of Blue Lot Bourbon MoBros Blue Lot Bourbon

Mountaineers Raise a Glass with New Premium Bourbon

BERKLEY SPRINGS, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born from friendship and a deep love for their home state, MoBros Blue Lot Bourbon is a West Virginia-made spirit with a rich story to tell. Created by lifelong friends Bob Koleske (honored posthumously), Mike Greenblatt, and Tim Kesecker, this premium bourbon embodies the camaraderie, resilience, and unwavering spirit of the Mountaineer community.

"We wanted a bourbon that wasn't just delicious but also meaningful," says Mike Greenblatt. "MoBros Blue Lot Bourbon is a tribute to West Virginia, the friendships forged here, and the legendary Blue Lot – a place that unites Mountaineers, win or lose."

A Celebration of Tradition and Friendship

Tim Kesecker adds, "MoBros Blue Lot Bourbon is crafted with the same dedication that defines West Virginia. We invite everyone to raise a glass and experience a taste of our tradition and the bond we share."

Honoring the Blue Lot Legacy

Named after the iconic WVU Football celebration hub, Blue Lot Bourbon goes beyond being just a beverage. Every sip evokes cherished memories and the unbreakable bonds formed in this hallowed ground.

West Virginia Strong: From Grain to Glass

Staying true to their roots, MoBros partnered with Devil’s Due Distillery in Kearneysville, WV, to ensure their bourbon is distilled and bottled entirely within the state. "Their expertise and passion for quality were crucial in bringing Blue Lot Bourbon to life," says Mike. Tim adds, "We're proud to collaborate with a distillery that upholds the West Virginia tradition of craftsmanship."

Mash Bill:

Corn - 61% (West Virginia Grown - Jay Blue, Blue Farm - Charles Town, WV)

Rye - 5% (West Virginia Grown - Jessie Morgan, Ripon Lodge Farm - Rippon, WV)

Wheat - 23% (West Virginia Grown - Jessie Morgan, Ripon Lodge Farm - Rippon, WV)

Distillers Malt - 6%

Munich Malt - 5%

A Taste of West Virginia

This West Virginia grain-sourced whiskey has a light nose with hints of caramel, vanilla, tobacco, and allspice. Aged for two years in American white oak barrels, it delivers a beautiful color and a smooth, robust taste that reflects the Mountaineer spirit.

More Than Just a Drink: A Celebration of West Virginia

MoBros Blue Lot Bourbon is a tribute to the deep connections and enduring legacy of West Virginia. It's a toast to Mountaineers, past and present, and the perfect companion for tailgating in the Blue Lot, sharing stories with friends, or simply enjoying a moment of reflection.

Join the Celebration!

Raise a glass with Mike and Tim (the MoBros) at the Harper's Ferry Moonshine Festival on July 6th at the Devil’s Due booth.

Stay tuned to www.wvmobros.com for information on select retailers.

Devil's Due Distillery