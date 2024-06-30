New Haven Barracks / Sexual Assault *Corrected*

VSP News Release-Incident - *CORRECTED*

The original press release for this incident included an incorrect citation date – The correct date is July 3, 2024.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002589

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations -Troop B West – New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: June 4, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Carson Bertrand

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 10, 2024, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into an incident that occurred on June 4, 2024. After investigation, it was determined that Carson Bertrand, age 20, of Whiting, VT, committed the offense of Sexual Assault by having nonconsensual sexual contact with an adult victim.

On June 28, 2024, Bertrand was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 3, 2024, for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/24 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Not Included

Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations - Troop B West

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802.388.4919 (barracks)

802.453.7918 (fax)