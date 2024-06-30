New Haven Barracks / Sexual Assault *Corrected*
VSP News Release-Incident - *CORRECTED*
The original press release for this incident included an incorrect citation date – The correct date is July 3, 2024.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002589
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations -Troop B West – New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 4, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Carson Bertrand
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 10, 2024, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into an incident that occurred on June 4, 2024. After investigation, it was determined that Carson Bertrand, age 20, of Whiting, VT, committed the offense of Sexual Assault by having nonconsensual sexual contact with an adult victim.
On June 28, 2024, Bertrand was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 3, 2024, for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/24 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Not Included
Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations - Troop B West
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472
802.388.4919 (barracks)
802.453.7918 (fax)