MPD Seeks Suspects in Southeast Armed Robbery

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. Two suspects approached the victim and demanded property. One of the suspects brandished a gun. The suspects then entered a vehicle driven by other suspects and fled the scene with the victim’s property.

The suspects and suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24098913

###

