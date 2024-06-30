Berlin Barracks / Request For Information / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3004211

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/30/24 at 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 110. Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / Leaving The Scene Of An Accident / Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Andrew Brace

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/30/24 at 0945 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a vehicle on Tilton Road in Washington. It was believed both occupants were experiencing an overdose. The male driver would later be identified as Andrew Brace, 39, of St Albans. When EMS arrived on scene Brace drove away from rescue. Troopers were responding to the area when the vehicle was spotted pulling into a driveway on VT Rt 110 in Washington. Troopers made initial contact with Brace who then attempted to flee the scene. In doing so, Brace reversed and almost struck a State Police cruiser. Brace did strike the vehicle in the driveway belonging to the homeowner and backed across the lawn. Brace then fled at a high rate of speed northbound on VT Rt 110 towards Barre. Troopers and surrounding agencies attempted to locate Brace and the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. Brace is described as 5'11" approximately 220lbs and was wearing a black t-shirt and a baseball cap. The vehicle was described as a dark Blue Genesis G80 with a Vermont license plate that does not come back to that vehicle.

Troopers from the Berlin Barracks are seeking the public's help in locating Brace. Please contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Members of the public are also able to leave tips anonymously via the Vermont State Police webpage.

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.