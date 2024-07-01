Mary Glickman’s “Ain’t No Grave,” Reminds Americans to Silence Racism and Champion Equality
Author’s 6th Historical Fiction Novel About Racism and Antisemitism in the Deep South launches July 9, 2024
Only a loving heart can defeat hate. Unfortunately, right now hate is winning out. But I have hope in humanity that love will conquer, and we as a nation and a collective soul are bound for greatness.”WADMALAW, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming release of “Ain’t No Grave” (Open Road Publishing, July 9, 2024) by Mary Glickman, serves as a reminder that we are all created equal in God’s eyes and rather than condemning our differences, we need to celebrate them.
— Mary Glickman
Set in Atlanta in 1913, the sixth historical novel by Glickman addresses antisemitism and racism in the Deep South. It is a compelling love story centered around the trial and lynching of Leo Frank and the role played by the news media in the tragedy, as well as the events that led to the necessary creation of the Anti-Defamation League.
“Mary Glickman tells a powerful love story that was not supposed to happen,” says John Reynolds, Author of “The Fight for Freedom; A Memoir of My Years in the Civil Rights Movement.” “As a black man, born and raised in Alabama, married to a white woman, this story touched me in profound ways. My wife and I know what it’s like to have to deal with Max and Ruby’s issues. We have had a cross burned in front of our home. But love doesn’t care about these things.”
Anticipated to be her most successful release to date, “Ain’t No Grave” is already getting noticed with accolades by some of the leaders in the industry.
“The outcome of the tragic story of Leo Frank and the very real flamboyant reporter, Harold Ross, makes for a setting handled with the touching sensibilities Glickman always displays in her writings about the South she loves,” applauds PatZi Gil, host of the syndicated radio show, “Joy on Paper.” “Added to the passion of two young people in love amidst the turmoil of a real tragic event is the passion that Glickman brings to her writing. Love winning out over hate is a strong theme. It is what the world needs.”
Erika Harlitz Kern of Forward Reviews says, “’Ain’t No Grave’ is an eventful coming-of-age novel about the precariousness of Black and Jewish lives in the South.”
Elizabeth Millane, author of “Sixty Blades of Grass,” calls “Ain’t No Grave” a book for our times. “I was alternately outraged, sad, wiser, hopeful, and yearning for more... A fabulous, significant, beautifully rendered addition to historical fiction.”
“I wrote this book because I want people to remember that only a loving heart can defeat hate,” notes Glickman. “Unfortunately, right now hate is winning out. But I have hope in humanity that love will conquer, and we as a nation and a collective soul are bound for greatness.”
“Ain’t No Grave,” is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
About Mary Glickman
Mary Glickman is the author of six historical fiction novels, “Home in the Morning,” National Jewish Book Awards Finalist “One More River,” “Marching to Zion,” “An Undisturbed Peace,” listed by Southern Living as a best novel of 2016, and “By the Rivers of Babylon.” Her latest work, “Ain’t No Grave,” is scheduled for publication July 9, 2024.
Ain’t No Grave Available for Preorder on Amazon