Summer Farm Shares Pickup Begins This Week from Bayside Farms

Press release from the City of Arcata:

flowers and vegetables

Bayside Park Farm Summer Farm Share

Bayside Park Farm summer farm share pickups start this week and there are still farm shares available! This is a great opportunity to get fresh, local, organic produce every week from the farm.

Bayside Park Farm was Arcata’s first Community Supported Agriculture farm. This is the farm’s 31st year of providing vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers for the community in addition to hands on volunteer and learning opportunities.

Shares are available for weekly pick-up starting this week. A farm share generally provides food for three to four people. Shares cost $520 for 20 weeks of organic, fresh produce. Payment plans are available.

Sign up through the City of Arcata Recreation office. Bayside Park farm is located at 930 Old Arcata Rd. For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org/rec or call (707) 822-7091.

