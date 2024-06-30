Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,176 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 24B4004007        

 

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: Rutland

 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2024 at 1955 hours

 

LOCATION: Killington, VT 

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

 

 

ACCUSED: Skylar Lawder

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 1955 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks Troopers responded to a call for a possible violation of conditions of release.  Troopers were advised that Skylar Lawder was in violation of her conditions of release in the Town of Killington, Vermont.  Troopers were able to locate Lawder who was found to be in violation of two of her conditions of release. Lawder was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland. Lawder was later lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC

 

BAIL: Yes

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division. 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: July 1st, 2024 at 12:30

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more