Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4004007
TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2024 at 1955 hours
LOCATION: Killington, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)
ACCUSED: Skylar Lawder
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 29, 2024, at approximately 1955 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks Troopers responded to a call for a possible violation of conditions of release. Troopers were advised that Skylar Lawder was in violation of her conditions of release in the Town of Killington, Vermont. Troopers were able to locate Lawder who was found to be in violation of two of her conditions of release. Lawder was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland. Lawder was later lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC
BAIL: Yes
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: July 1st, 2024 at 12:30