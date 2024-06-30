Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4004007

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2024 at 1955 hours

LOCATION: Killington, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

ACCUSED: Skylar Lawder

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 1955 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks Troopers responded to a call for a possible violation of conditions of release. Troopers were advised that Skylar Lawder was in violation of her conditions of release in the Town of Killington, Vermont. Troopers were able to locate Lawder who was found to be in violation of two of her conditions of release. Lawder was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland. Lawder was later lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC

BAIL: Yes

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 1st, 2024 at 12:30