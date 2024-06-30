Extended lane closure on northbound I-17 north of Black Canyon City

PHOENIX – Drivers using northbound Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point should budget extra time and watch for slowing traffic due to an extended lane closure caused by a crash involving oversize load, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The right lane in this two-lane uphill stretch has been closed at milepost 247, near Bumble Bee Road about 3 miles north of Black Canyon City, since a truck carrying a 70,000-pound beam overturned Saturday afternoon. Special equipment will be needed to remove the beam, and as a result a prolonged lane closure is expected.

The lane closure is within the limits of ADOT’s I-17 Improvement Project that’s increasing capacity between Anthem Way and Sunset Point. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit within that project’s work zone is 65 mph. For more information about this project, please visit improvingi17.com.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app and by calling 511.