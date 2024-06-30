UPDATE: Berlin /DUI

Update: Mug shot attached

———————————————————————

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3004198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/29/2024 1644 hours

STREET: Main Street

TOWN: Waitsfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old County Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mark Smith

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on Main Street in Waitsfield. The vehicle went off the roadway into a field alongside Main Street. The operator was identified as Mark Smith, 64 of Granville, Vermont. Further investigation showed Smith was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Smith was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the Berlin Barracks. Smith was later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division on 7/18/24 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/24 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.