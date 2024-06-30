UPDATE: Berlin /DUI
Update: Mug shot attached
———————————————————————
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3004198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/29/2024 1644 hours
STREET: Main Street
TOWN: Waitsfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old County Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mark Smith
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on Main Street in Waitsfield. The vehicle went off the roadway into a field alongside Main Street. The operator was identified as Mark Smith, 64 of Granville, Vermont. Further investigation showed Smith was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Smith was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the Berlin Barracks. Smith was later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division on 7/18/24 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/24 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.