FW: Berlin Barracks/Fatal Crash**Operator #1 Identified**

 

From: Comtois, Alex
Sent: Thursday, June 27, 2024 12:53 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Berlin Barracks/Fatal Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  24A3004139                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Berlin Barracks      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 1937 hours

STREET:  Interstate 89 Southbound

TOWN: Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 8

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1 

OPERATOR: Jason Ball

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelly Pelletier

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious/Non-life threatening

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a reported two vehicle collision on Interstate 89 southbound.  Evidence at the scene revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling north on I-89 when, for reasons still under investigation, crossed over the median, entered the southbound lane and struck vehicle #2 head-on.  Operator #1 was pronounced dead at the scene and the sole occupant of their vehicle.  Operator #2 was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment. 

 

This crash is still under investigation, and members of the public with information which may assist investigators are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Middlesex and Montpelier Fire Departments and Agency of Transportation. 

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

