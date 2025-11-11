Derby Barrack / Burglary [update]

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5005895 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford STATION: Derby Barracks CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 10/30/25 2000 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Main street, Derby VIOLATION: Burglary ACCUSED: Eli Pratt AGE: 24 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT VICTIM: Matthew White AGE: 31 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/30/25 at approximately 2000, hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a theft that occurred on Main Street in Derby Line. Investigation showed that Pratt had entered an occupied dwelling without permission and stole a TV, among other items. On 11/7/25, Pratt was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Pratt was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for $2,500 bail. Trooper Ian Alford Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Rd Derby, VT 05829 Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov (802) 334-8881

