Derby Barrack / Burglary [update]
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5005895
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/30/25 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main street, Derby
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Eli Pratt
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: Matthew White
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/30/25 at approximately 2000, hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a theft that occurred on Main Street in Derby Line. Investigation showed that Pratt had entered an occupied dwelling without permission and stole a TV, among other items. On 11/7/25, Pratt was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Pratt was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for $2,500 bail.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.