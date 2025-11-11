Submit Release
Derby Barrack / Burglary [update]

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25A5005895

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                           

STATION:  Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/30/25 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main street, Derby

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED:  Eli Pratt

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: Matthew White

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/30/25 at approximately 2000, hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a theft that occurred on Main Street in Derby Line. Investigation showed that Pratt had entered an occupied dwelling without permission and stole a TV, among other items. On 11/7/25, Pratt was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Pratt was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for $2,500 bail.

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

