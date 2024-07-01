McDonald's Philippines Embraces All with Month-Long Pride Campaign
Celebrating diversity and inclusion under the Pride Arches at McDonald's in McKinley West at the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Philippines.
McDonald's Philippines embraces diversity and inclusivity with creative executions such as rainbow arches and rainbow-colored pedestrian lanes.
At McDonald’s, we believe that everyone should be welcome and accepted for who they are, and who they love...We believe in the importance of celebrating and embracing love in all forms...”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McDonald's Philippines is painting the town [and its restaurants] with rainbow colors this Pride Month. Going beyond its iconic arches, McDonald’s is celebrating diversity and inclusivity with special meal deals, informative podcasts, and activations in various Pride events. Since 2021, Love Ko All (I Love Everyone) has been the brand’s Pride platform which highlights that no matter who you are, you are welcome at McDonald’s.
Kicking off the celebration is the transformation of one of its flagship restaurants in the country, McDonald's McKinley West store's golden arches into rainbow arches, a symbol of Pride and acceptance. Underscoring the path towards inclusivity are also the MBrace Lanes at participating stores in Tagaytay Delos Reyes, Quezon Avenue Ligaya, and California Garden Square. Take a snap and share it on social using the #LoveKoAll.
Expanding its participation in Pride marches across the country, McDonald's is setting up tents with photo booths and offering exclusive merchandising materials, creating opportunities for both allies and potential LGBTQ+ employees to join their team.
McDonald's also actively participated in three Pride Marches all over the country such as the following:
June 15, 2024: Mandaue Pride March at Mandaue Pride Heritage Plaza
June 22, 2024: Love Laban 2 Everyone Pride Festival at Quezon City Memorial Circle
June 29, 2024: Kahilwayan Pride March at Villanueva Municipal Hall, Misamis Oriental
This year, it is taking on a unique initiative as McDonald's sponsored an episode of Bekenemen Productions and launched the "Love Ko All" podcast. This two-episode video podcast featured discussions with key opinion leaders in the queer community to talk about topics like representation, self-acceptance, and safe spaces in the workplace. The podcast is now available on YouTube and Spotify. Listen in through this link https://bit.ly/BekenemenPodcastLoveKoAllSpotify
"At McDonald’s, we believe that everyone should be welcome and accepted for who they are, and who they love," said Adi Hernandez, McDonald’s Philippines AVP for Corporate Relations and Impact. "This Pride Month, we are here once again to demonstrate our support to the LGBTQIA++ community. We believe in the importance of celebrating and embracing love in all forms as we aspire that our message of inclusivity and acceptance will be an inspiration for all our crew and customers."
