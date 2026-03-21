PAL Marks 85th Anniversary, Eyes More Travelers from South Korea

Philippine Airlines is celebrating its 85th Anniversary, inviting travelers from Korea to discover the tropical country.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- If there has ever been a time to turn tropical daydreams into reality, this is it.Whether it’s a first visit or one of many, planning ahead allows travelers more time to discover new places and create lasting memories. As Philippine Airlines (PAL) celebrates its 85th anniversary, it is giving travelers from South Korea even more reasons to start planning their visit today.1. Because Paradise is Calling, This is the Time to Make it Happen!With more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines offers a breathtaking range of tropical escapes. Travelers can kayak through the limestone lagoons of Palawan, stroll along Boracay’s powder-fine white sands, snorkel in the vibrant reefs of Cebu, or chase waterfalls and surf breaks in Siargao.From dramatic cliffs and hidden coves to emerald rice terraces and sunset-drenched coastlines, the country’s natural beauty feels both expansive and intimate, so there is something that caters to an ideal vacation for couples, families, and adventure-seekers alike.2. Seamless Travel to Manila and A Thousand More Beach DestinationsPAL’s anniversary fares apply to flights to both Manila and Cebu, which are the two key gateways to the archipelago.Manila serves as a dynamic hub, offering convenient onward access to major Asian cities for those planning multi-stop vacations. Cebu, meanwhile, places travelers just steps away from some of the country’s most celebrated beach destinations and diving spots, allowing for smoother connections to regional escapes across the Visayas and Mindanao.Whether planning a relaxing island retreat or an itinerary that blends city energy with coastal calm, PAL’s extensive network makes travel within the Philippines both convenient and rewarding.3. Because A Well-Deserved Tropical Escape Begins At the Boarding GateAs Asia’s first airline and the Philippines’ flag carrier, PAL brings the spirit of Filipino hospitality into the skies. Thoughtful service, attentive care, and a welcoming atmosphere set the tone long before landing on island shores.From the moment passengers step on board, the journey feels less like a flight and more like the beginning of a homecoming.Eighty-five years after its first flight, PAL continues to connect the world to the Philippines, where turquoise waters meet golden sunsets, where celebrations are shared, and where every traveler is welcomed like family.4. Because It’s Time for a Truly Unique Experience from the Kindest and Warmest PeopleBeyond the scenery, it is the people who leave a lasting impression. Filipinos are known for their warmth, kindness, and unmistakable sense of joy in everyday life. Visitors are welcomed with genuine smiles, easy conversation, and a culture that celebrates togetherness, whether around a shared meal, a beachside gathering, or a lively local festival.For visitors from South Korea, close regional proximity and long-standing connections create a sense of familiarity alongside discovery. As PAL marks its 85th anniversary, there's a special deal starting at KRW 148,500 roundtrip base fare with an invitation for Korean travelers to pack their bags and set their sights on the Philippines’ world-famous islands.For more information, visit the PAL website at www.philippineairlines.com , PAL mobile app, PAL hotline at (+632) 8855 8888, or via their preferred ticketing offices or travel agents.For other updates, travel inspiration, and exclusive offers, follow PAL on social media and join the conversation using #flyPAL. Connect with us on Facebook @/PhilippineAirlines, and on Instagram, IG Reels, and IG Stories at @flypal. For fun and engaging travel content, check us out on TikTok at @philippineairlines.

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