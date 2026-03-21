Philippine Airlines' 85th Anniversary Signals Stronger Travel Links Between Japan and Manila

Philippine Airlines is celebrating its 85th Anniversary, inviting travelers from Japan to discover the tropical country.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Philippine Airlines (PAL) marks its 85th anniversary, the flag carrier is strengthening its network between the Philippines and Japan, signaling a renewed push to boost tourism and connectivity. With an expanded route and enhanced services, PAL is offering travelers from Japan more opportunities—and more reasons—to explore the Philippines’ diverse destinations.Here are some more reasons to start planning for a Philippine vacation:1. Because Paradise is Calling, This is the Window to Make it Happen!With more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines offers a breathtaking range of tropical escapes. Travelers can kayak through the limestone lagoons of Palawan, stroll along Boracay’s powder-fine white sands, snorkel in the vibrant reefs of Cebu, or chase waterfalls and surf breaks in Siargao.From dramatic cliffs and hidden coves to emerald rice terraces and sunset-drenched coastlines, the country’s natural beauty feels both expansive and intimate, so there is something that caters to an ideal vacation for couples, families, and adventure-seekers alike.2. Seamless Travel Connects Japan to Manila and the Best Beach Destinations in the ArchipelagoPAL’s anniversary fares apply to flights to both Manila and Cebu, which are the two key gateways that open up the archipelago.Manila serves as a dynamic hub, offering convenient onward access to major Asian cities for those planning multi-stop vacations. Cebu, meanwhile, places travelers just steps away from some of the country’s most celebrated beach destinations and diving spots, allowing for smoother connections to regional escapes across the Visayas and Mindanao.Whether planning a relaxing island retreat or an itinerary that blends city energy with coastal calm, PAL’s extensive network makes travel within the Philippines both convenient and rewarding.3. Because Your Well-Deserved Tropical Escape Begins at the Boarding GateAs Asia’s first airline and the Philippines’ flag carrier, PAL brings the spirit of Filipino hospitality into the skies. Thoughtful service, attentive care, and a welcoming atmosphere set the tone long before landing on island shores.From the moment passengers step on board, the journey feels less like a flight and more like the beginning of a homecoming.Eighty-five years after its first flight, PAL continues to connect the world to the Philippines, where turquoise waters meet golden sunsets, where celebrations are shared, and where every traveler is welcomed like family.4. Because It’s Time for a Truly Unique Experience from the Kindest and Warmest PeopleBeyond the scenery, it is the people who leave a lasting impression. Filipinos are known for their warmth, kindness, and unmistakable sense of joy in everyday life. Visitors are welcomed with genuine smiles, easy conversation, and a culture that celebrates togetherness, whether around a shared meal, a beachside gathering, or a lively local festival.For visitors from Japan, close regional proximity and long-standing connections create a sense of familiarity alongside discovery.As PAL marks its 85th anniversary, there are special fares for travelers coming from Japan starting at JPY 8,000 roundtrip on a limited period, this also serves as an invitation to see the Philippines’ world-famous islands.Travelers may book these anniversary fares through the PAL website at www.philippineairlines.com , PAL mobile app, PAL hotline at (+632) 8855 8888, or via their preferred ticketing offices or travel agents.For other updates, travel inspiration, and exclusive offers, follow PAL on social media and join the conversation using #flyPAL. Connect with us on Facebook @/PhilippineAirlines, and on Instagram, IG Reels, and IG Stories at @flypal. For fun and engaging travel content, check us out on TikTok at @philippineairlines.

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