It Takes a Village: McDonald’s Philippines Celebrates the Many Mothers Who Raise Us

McDonald’s Philippines’ new Mother’s Day tribute, “My Many Mothers,” tells the story of a young working mother and “her village of women” bound not by obligation, but by love.

McDonald's Philippines' new Mother's Day film, “My Many Mothers,” is anchored on a simple but powerful idea: it takes a village to raise a child.

The story is told through familiar, everyday scenes because that’s where real motherhood lives. It’s in the people who step in, who stay, and who continue to show up.” — Ada Almendras-Lazaro, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Philippines

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motherhood in the Philippines has never belonged to just one person. It is often shared, shaped by circumstance, strengthened by community, and carried by those who step in when it matters most.This Mother’s Day, McDonald’s Philippines brings this truth to life with “My Many Mothers,” a film anchored on a simple but powerful idea: it takes a village to raise a child. The campaign reflects a reality many Filipinos quietly live every day—that care is rarely given by just one mother, but by many.Today’s families are more dynamic than ever. Some mothers raise children on their own, others work far from home to provide, and many rely on a network of support to fill the gaps of everyday life. In these spaces, motherhood expands—embraced not only by parents, but by relatives, neighbors, and even friends who choose to show up, consistently and selflessly.“Motherhood today is shaped by real-life demands and realities,” said Ada Almendras-Lazaro, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Philippines. “There are single parents, overseas workers, and blended families—but beyond that, there are also people who choose to take on the role of a mother in both big and small ways. At McDonald’s, we want to recognize and celebrate everyone who helps raise a child.”The film “My Many Mothers” tells the story of a young working mother and the quiet, collective support system that helps her raise her child. As the story unfolds, we see everyday moments of care: an aunt picking the child up from school, another guiding him through homework, a grandmother offering steady presence and wisdom.Rather than grand gestures, the film focuses on the consistency of care—the small, repeated acts that build a child’s sense of safety, belonging, and love. “The story is told through familiar, everyday scenes because that’s where real motherhood lives,” Almendras-Lazaro added. “It’s in the people who step in, who stay, and who continue to show up.”The film closes on a quiet but powerful image: a child asleep, resting across the laps of the women who helped raise him. It is a moment that honors not just one mother, but a collective—a village of women bound not by obligation, but by love.With this tribute, McDonald’s Philippines puts into words a truth many Filipinos already understand: that we are shaped not only by the mothers who gave us life, but also by those who helped raise us along the way.

My Many Mothers

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