ImageGrafix Partners with Cenosco: Seamless and Efficient Asset Integrity Management
This partnership allows ImageGrafix as a System Integrator to offer our clients state-of-the-art solutions that drive operational excellence and ensure the highest standards of safety and performance.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that ImageGrafix Software Solutions Pvt Ltd. is joining the Cenosco Partner Network as a Premium Partner. Cenosco is the leading asset integrity management software provider for the Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Industry. This partnership, covering India and the Middle East, brings together Cenosco’s software with ImageGrafix expertise to revolutionize asset management by streamlining safety operations and enabling informed inspection and maintenance decisions. Both ImageGrafix and Cenosco are Hexagon Partners, creating a synergistic offering for their prospective customers. ImageGrafix is a Premium Authorized Reseller of Hexagon in India and the Middle East, while Cenosco offers integration to HxGN EAM and HxGN SDx, supporting customers who wish to use the power of Digital Twins.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Cenosco,” said Venkat, Director at ImageGrafix. “This partnership allows ImageGrafix as a System Integrator to offer our clients state-of-the-art solutions that drive operational excellence and ensure the highest standards of safety and performance.”
"We are delighted to partner with ImageGrafix. Their extensive market presence and technical expertise complement our innovative solutions perfectly." stated Rahul Kejiriwal, CEO of Cenosco "Together, we look forward to enhancing asset integrity management for our clients in these regions.”
About ImageGrafix
Digitalization Partner for Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Construction, Project Execution, and Operation, Maintenance of Industrial / Building Assets
ImageGrafix, a leading system integrator, digitalizes the entire lifecycle of industrial facilities and commercial buildings from inception to ongoing management, offering comprehensive planning, design and engineering, construction, operation, and maintenance solutions across diverse industry sectors such as Energy, Building and Infrastructure, and Manufacturing.
Our partnerships with top-tier technology providers are enriched by the finest talent, ensuring excellence in implementation, customization, managed services, and training. Our esteemed clientele includes Fortune 500 corporations in the Energy, Process, Marine, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), and Building and Construction sectors across the Middle East, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and India.
Headquartered in Chennai with a Global Custom Development Centre and offices in Nine major Indian cities, we provide high-quality pre and post-sales support to all clients.
About Cenosco
Cenosco is the leading provider of Asset Integrity Management (AIM) software. Companies operating in asset-heavy industries are prone to equipment failure, unplanned shutdowns, deferred production, and many significant health and safety hazards. These dangerous and costly incidents arise due to inefficient asset integrity management. Their solutions safeguard integrity, reliability, and instrumentation safety in asset-intensive industries. With IMS, you can calculate optimal intervention periods and layout efficient maintenance strategies. Today, Cenosco's IMS Suite is used around the globe in over 40 countries, with over 11,000 active users and more than 200 assets deployed.
