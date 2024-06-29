MPD Investigating a Fatal Shooting in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, at approximately 11:06 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing suffering from apparent gunshot wound injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Jontae Donald Gilliam, of Northeast.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24099069

###