UPDATE* MPD Makes Arrest in Theft from Auto

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made of a theft from auto suspect.

On June 25, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., a man broke the window of a car in the 1100 block of T Street, Northwest, and stole an iPad and laptop from the vehicle.

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, the suspect was arrested by Third District officers. At the time of his arrest, he was occupying a stolen vehicle. As a result of the detective’s investigation, 23-year-old Tyrone Curtis Nicholson, of Northwest, was charged with Theft First Degree, Destruction of Property, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

CCN: 24096907

