Unleashing Art’s Brilliance: Sharifah Hardie Takes Helm as Vivid Arts TV Network COO

Sharifah Hardie, COO, Vivid Arts TV Network Viviana Puello - CEO ArtTour International Magazine, Co-Founder of Vivid Arts TV Alan Grimandi, COO Arttour International Magazine, Co-Founder Vivid Arts TV

Sharifah Hardie joins Vivid Arts TV Network as COO, set to bring inspiring arts and entertainment content to audiences worldwide.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivid Arts TV Network proudly announces entrepreneur Sharifah Hardie as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This partnership unites two dynamic forces in media and business with a shared vision of delivering the most inspiring content on arts, culture, fashion, and entertainment.

"I am thrilled to join the Vivid Arts TV Network team as COO and bring my expertise in business and media to this exciting platform," said Hardie. "Together, we will provide viewers with engaging and inspiring content that celebrates the arts and showcases the talents of diverse artists and creators."

Co-founded by Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi, Vivid Arts TV Network is a rapidly growing television network offering a diverse range of programming, including live events, fashion shows, concerts, and interviews with top contemporary artists.

Alan Grimandi, the founder and programming director of Vivid Arts Network TV channel, is an award-winning filmmaker known for his significant contributions to the art world. Alan co-created the "Art Titans: Masters of the New Era" documentary series, which highlights the lives and works of contemporary artists shaping the future of art. His visionary work has profoundly impacted the art community, bringing attention to innovative and influential artists.

Viviana Puello, a co-founder, directed the award-winning film "Kintsugi: The Line of Destiny." Her TV show, "ArtTour International Show," has received two Public Media Awards of Excellence, underscoring her commitment to promoting art and artists globally. Viviana’s journey from a challenging start as a homeless immigrant to becoming a powerful figure in the international art scene is a beacon of resilience and vision. As a best-selling author, artist, filmmaker, media producer, and speaker, Viviana shares her personal story in "You Are The Masterpiece: An Artist’s Journey From Homelessness To Triumph," inspiring countless individuals with the transformative power of art.

With Hardie at the helm as COO, Vivid Arts TV Network is set to expand its reach and bring even more captivating content to its viewers. Ms. Hardie is a business consultant, author, talk show host, and influencer, making her the perfect fit for this role.

Viewers can expect even more exciting and inspiring content on Vivid Arts TV Network with Sharifah Hardie as COO. Stay tuned for updates and new programming announcements on the network's website and social media channels.

Producers interested in submitting content and advertising are encouraged to contact Vivid Arts TV Network at: info@vividartsnetwork.com



