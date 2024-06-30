A Room With A Brew: KING's Hotels Munich Unveils Bavarian Beer Special

KING's First Class Hotel Apartment KING's Cafe Munich King's First Class Hotel Room

MUNICH, GERMANY, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embracing the rich cultural heritage of Bavaria, KING's Hotels Munich has launched a new Bavarian Beer Special, available at both KING's Hotel First and KING's Hotel Center. This exclusive package allows guests to delve into the local beer culture with a 5-litre keg of fresh Bavarian beer, accompanied by traditional snacks such as pretzels and peanuts, for an additional fee of EUR 30.

Hanna King, CEO of KING’s Hotels Munich, highlighted the initiative's goal: "We want to offer more than just a place to stay; our Bavarian Beer Special is designed to provide guests with a genuine taste of Bavarian hospitality and culture right here in the heart of Munich."

KING's Hotel First, the flagship of the boutique hotel collection, is nestled in Munich's vibrant Maxvorstadt district, known for its plethora of galleries, museums, and universities. The hotel is equipped with spacious hotel apartments ideal for extended stays, featuring private kitchenettes and access to laundry facilities. The special can be enjoyed by guests in the sophisticated atmosphere of KING’s Cafe Munich, which also features an elegant cocktail bar, or in the privacy of their room.

Just around the corner, KING's Hotel Center offers a similarly welcoming experience with a distinct focus on family-friendly and business accommodations. This property also boasts a charming courtyard garden where guests can enjoy their Bavarian Beer Special in a tranquil setting. Like the flagship, KING’s Hotel Center is also equipped with modern amenities, including digital self check-in and out, which complements its inviting atmosphere.

Both hotels are strategically located to provide guests easy access to Munich’s main attractions, making them ideal bases for exploring the city. "Our locations allow guests to immerse themselves fully in the Munich experience, conveniently exploring everything the city has to offer," added Ms King. “We are also just a short stroll from the central station, making it easy for guests to get around not just the city but also to travel further afield for exploration of the many wonders of Bavaria and beyond.”

The introduction of the Bavarian Beer Special at KING's Hotels Munich is part of a broader effort to enhance the guest experience by integrating traditional Bavarian elements into their stay. The hotels' commitment to authenticity and quality ensures that every guest can enjoy a memorable visit filled with local flavours and comforts.

This special is available for all guests who book in advance or choose to partake during their stay at the hotel. It underscores KING's Hotels Munich’s dedication to celebrating and sharing Bavarian culture and hospitality.

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines luxury and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to couples, families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations; and features the innovative KING's Café Munich which also provides conference and meeting rooms for hire.