St Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny - request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/28/2024 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Road, Sutton

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Lance Brigham

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/29/2024 at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen dirt bike from a residence on Burke Road in the town of Sutton. Initial investigation revealed sometime during the evening hours on 6/28/2024, an unknown person stole a dirt bike from the front yard of a residence. The dirt bike is described as being an orange and blue 140cc Tao Tao DBX-1.

Anyone with information into this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury barracks.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111