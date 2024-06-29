St Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny - request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/28/2024 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Road, Sutton
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Lance Brigham
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/29/2024 at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen dirt bike from a residence on Burke Road in the town of Sutton. Initial investigation revealed sometime during the evening hours on 6/28/2024, an unknown person stole a dirt bike from the front yard of a residence. The dirt bike is described as being an orange and blue 140cc Tao Tao DBX-1.
Anyone with information into this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury barracks.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111