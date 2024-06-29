Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny - request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Mark Pohlman                           

STATION:    St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/28/2024 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Road, Sutton

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown at this time                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Lance Brigham

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/29/2024 at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen dirt bike from a residence on Burke Road in the town of Sutton. Initial investigation revealed sometime during the evening hours on 6/28/2024, an unknown person stole a dirt bike from the front yard of a residence. The dirt bike is described as being an orange and blue 140cc Tao Tao DBX-1.

 

Anyone with information into this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury barracks.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

