St Johnsbury/ stolen motorcycle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/29/24 between 1100-1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of a Motorcycle

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Emilie Spragg

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and sometime between the hours of 1100 and 1600, someone stole a 1981 Honda Motorcycle out of a driveway on North Main Street in the town of Bradford. The motorcycle was not in working order and had tape on a rip in the seat.

Vermont State Police are looking for anyone that might have seen someone loading a motorcycle into a truck or trailer or even someone pushing a motorcycle down the road, is asked to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.