St Johnsbury/ stolen motorcycle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005001
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/29/24 between 1100-1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of a Motorcycle
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Emilie Spragg
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and sometime between the hours of 1100 and 1600, someone stole a 1981 Honda Motorcycle out of a driveway on North Main Street in the town of Bradford. The motorcycle was not in working order and had tape on a rip in the seat.
Vermont State Police are looking for anyone that might have seen someone loading a motorcycle into a truck or trailer or even someone pushing a motorcycle down the road, is asked to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.