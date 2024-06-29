Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ stolen motorcycle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jason Haley                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/29/24 between 1100-1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of a Motorcycle

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                          

 

 

VICTIM: Emilie Spragg

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and sometime between the hours of 1100 and 1600, someone stole a 1981 Honda Motorcycle out of a driveway on North Main Street in the town of Bradford. The motorcycle was not in working order and had tape on a rip in the seat.

 

Vermont State Police are looking for anyone that might have seen someone loading a motorcycle into a truck or trailer or even someone pushing a motorcycle down the road, is asked to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

St Johnsbury/ stolen motorcycle

