Reggae Lovers Have Until July 1st to Nab Their Tier 1 Tickets to Reggae on the River

Press release from the Mateel Community Center:

2024’s Reggae on the River is 100% locally funded and organized by The Mateel Community Center alongside Hot Milk Entertainment. Standing firm in a unified front representing Community, Love, Prosperity, Togetherness and of course Authentic Reggae Music.

Reggae on the River makes its triumphant return This August 2nd, 3rd and 4th at County Line Ranch in Humboldt County! Our new venue has plenty of beautiful trees, shade, and we still have that familiar bend in the Eel River as part of our venue!

For our long awaited return, we bring to you 30 separate Sound Systems, King Addies, Killamanjaro, Bobby Hustle, Kailash, SoulMedic, Mystic Roots, Topshelf, Rocker-T, Stylo G (https://www.instagram.com/ officialstylog/) , Demarco (https://www.instagram.com/ demarcodadon/) , Anthony B (https://www.instagram.com/ anthony_b_originalfireman/) , Lila Ike (https://www.instagram.com/ lilaike/) , Nattali Rize (https://www.instagram.com/ nattalirize/) , Arkaingelle (https://www.instagram.com/ arkaingelle/) , Marlon Asher (https://www.instagram.com/ marlonasher/) , Chuck Fender, Pressure BussPipe, Xyclone, Ishi Dube, Tuff Like Iron, Bay-C from T.O.K, Perfect Giddimani, Lutan Fyah, Sister Nancy (https://www.instagram.com/ sisternancy/) , Skarra Mucci (https://www.instagram.com/ skarramucci/) with his first US performance, Konshens (https://www.instagram.com/ konshens/) , Collie Buddz (https://www.instagram.com/ realcolliebuddz/) , Capleton (https://www.instagram.com/ capletonmusic/) , and we just added even more

serious heat to our lineup with Yaadcore (https://www.instagram.com/ yaadcore/) and Yaksta (https://www.instagram.com/ officialyaksta/) alongside Mystah Crooks presented by The Boomyard Crew, El Gee Productions and Mendojah! And for the last few heavy hitters we added Iba Mahr (https://www.instagram.com/ ibamahr/) and the one and only J-Boo (https://www.instagram.com/ jboogmusic) g as well!

We will have 3 stages AND 15 more live acts so there will never be a shortage of entertainment! Family vibes are a must as kids under 12 are free, and we have a kids zone and have a designated family camp as well! With African drum parades that anyone can join in on, and the legendary 10 ft tall puppets, there’s always plenty of entertainment for kids and adults alike!

Moving on to the late night entertainment, Saturday night will be the biggest Soundclash in West Coast History as Dynamq-(Africa) vs Heavy Hammer-(Italy) vs Renaissance Sound-(Jamaica) will entertain the crowd with custom Dubplates from all over the world in an event called “KINGS OF THE EARTH SOUNDCLASH!”

For our return, we will be providing a Cannabis Marketplace and Lounge in partnership with Cannifest (http://WWW.CANNIFEST.COM) this year! This is going to be an amazing return for our Community and all lovers of Reggae music in the spirit of UNITY & WE CANNOT WAIT!

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:

WWW.REGGAEONTHERIVER.COM

Tier 1 General Admission Until 7/1/24 – $299

Tier 2 General Admission Until 8/1/24 – $349

SAT+SUN Only General Admission – $249

Local Only Ticket – $249

(in person at mateel office only)

Limited VIP Admission ADD-ON – $149

PARKING ADD-ON (NO In and Out) – $39

All Tickets Already Include Tent Camping

Car Camping ADD-ON Max 4 People Per Car – $79

Dry RV Camping ADD-ON – $499

https://www.reggaeontheriver. com

BUY TICKETS HERE (http://www.reggaeontheriver. com/tickets)

** THANKS TO OUR 2024 SPONSORS!

—————————— ——————————

https://www.terpmansion.com/

https://properwellnesscenter. com/

https://www.greenoxinc.com/

https://www.cannifest.com/

https://clarkiescannabis.com/

https://humboldthomegrown.com/

http://tentmendocino.com/

https://cuttingedgesolutions. com/

https://garberville.org/

http://www.staypositivesound. com/

https://www.stickerfarmer.com/

https://goembarc.com/

https://www.mateel.org

*ADDITIONAL ARTISTS JUST ANNOUNCED!*

BUY TICKETS HERE (https://www.reggaeontheriver. com/tickets)