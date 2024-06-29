Shaftsbury Barracks / Serious injury accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





CASE#: 24B3002325

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: About 4:40 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 7A near Dunham Road, Arlington, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Serious injury accident

VICTIM: Jonathan Abner

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Richmond, Ohio

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident that occurred Thursday, June 27, 2024, in which a line worker was seriously injured while on the job in Arlington.

The incident occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday when the employee, Jonathan Abner, 44, of New Richmond, Ohio, contacted an energized power line while performing work. He suffered serious injuries including burns and was taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for treatment. As of Saturday afternoon, Abner was in critical but stable condition. Abner is employed by Northline Utilities, which was performing contract work for Green Mountain Power.

This incident does not appear suspicious and has been reported to Vermont's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA). VSP's investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

