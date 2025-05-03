Traffic Alert- SB 91 at MM 83.4 in the Thetford Area

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Southbound I-91 in the area of MM 83.4 is blocked due to a major traffic accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.









Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173