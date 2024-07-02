Modern Heart and Vascular Institute expands with a new cardiovascular center in East Houston
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute focuses on prevention. It has expanded its services to serve the East Houston community in a brand-new office.
Every Heart Has a Story, What's Yours?”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute announces the opening of its latest facility, located at 6750 East Sam Houston Pkwy N Suite 200, Houston, TX 77049. This new center aims to enhance local healthcare accessibility and quality by providing a wide range of cardiovascular services to the community.
— Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, alongside specialists including Dr. Michael Siropaides, Dr. Percy Morales, Dr. Ricardo Bellera, Dr. William Kalchoff, Dr. Joshua Quinones, Dr. Mouzam Faroqui, Dr. Dorothy Pei, and Dr. Devang Parikh, will provide cardiology and pediatric cardiology services as well as specialized treatments for heart and vein conditions. These doctors are dedicated to providing exceptional care to their patients, ensuring personalized treatment and compassionate support.
"Patients First is at the heart of everything we do at the Modern Heart and Vascular Institute," Dr. Rajiv Agarwal stated. "With our new center in East Houston, we're committed to delivering personalized cardiovascular care that meets the specific health needs of our community."
"We are committed to delivering exceptional cardiovascular care in East Houston," said Dr. Siropaides. "Our goal is to support the health and well-being of our patients through a variety of services and compassionate treatment."
The facility features modern amenities and is designed to ensure patients' comfort and convenience. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.
For more information about Modern Heart and Vascular Institute and to schedule an appointment at the new East Houston facility, please visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or call 832-644-8930.
The opening of this new center represents a significant step forward in Modern Heart and Vascular Institute's mission to provide accessible, high-quality cardiovascular care to the East Houston community.
