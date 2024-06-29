Contour Of Circle by Chen Chiawen and Kao yuchun Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards
Chen Chiawen and Kao yuchun's Innovative Aesthetic Medical Clinic Design Recognized for Excellence by International JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Contour Of Circle by Chen Chiawen and Kao yuchun as the recipient of the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional design quality and innovation demonstrated by the aesthetic medical clinic, positioning it as a leading example within the interior design industry.
The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award celebrates designs that not only showcase aesthetic appeal but also prioritize functionality and align with current industry trends. Contour Of Circle's recognition underscores its relevance to the evolving needs of the medical aesthetics sector, offering practical benefits for both staff and patients through its thoughtful layout and innovative use of space.
Contour Of Circle stands out for its harmonious blend of circular and linear geometric shapes, incorporating arcs, organic lines, and a color palette inspired by human skin tones. This approach creates a calming atmosphere that helps alleviate the tension often associated with medical procedures. The design also skillfully addresses the unique challenges of the site, utilizing two narrow voids to create a dynamic and playful environment despite the spatial constraints.
The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Chen Chiawen and Kao yuchun's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design in the medical aesthetics field. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within their practice, fostering further exploration of innovative design solutions that prioritize both form and function. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and setting new standards within the industry.
Design Director: Chen ChiaWen and Designer: Kao YuChun
About Chen Chiawen and Kao yuchun
Established in 2016, Chen Chiawen and Kao yuchun's design practice aims to improve people's quality of life through thoughtful design. With a portfolio spanning residential and commercial spaces in Taiwan and China, the firm has recently focused on developing expertise in medical space design. Their commitment to providing exceptional design services to a wide range of clients positions them as a leading practice in the region.
About SUI Interior Design
Founded in 2016 in Taipei, Taiwan, SUI Interior Design has established a strong reputation for its work in residential and commercial interior design. With a customer-centric approach, the firm prioritizes comfort and creativity while meeting the unique needs of each client. SUI Interior Design's portfolio includes successful projects in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, spanning residential spaces, medical aesthetics clinics, sales centers, offices, and restaurants. The company's adaptability and innovative use of technology have enabled them to complete projects remotely, showcasing their versatility and commitment to delivering exceptional results.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award demonstrate a high level of functionality and aesthetic appeal, reflecting the designer's expertise and ability to advance industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the recipient's contribution to pushing the boundaries of design and creating solutions that positively impact society.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting outstanding design across various industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the award celebrates projects that demonstrate superior aesthetics, functionality, and innovation. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, entrants gain global recognition and the opportunity to showcase their creativity and design excellence on an international stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://residentialinteriorawards.com
