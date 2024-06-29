Conference discusses the application of AI solutions for Vietnamese businesses

VIETNAM, June 29 -

HCM CITY – Businesses in Việt Nam want to implement artificial intelligence initiatives, but lack direction and the operational processes required to achieve optimal efficiency, a conference heard in HCM City on June 28.

The conference, “AI Solutions for Businesses,” was organised at the Quang Trung Software City in District 12.

Trần Phúc Hồng, vice president of the Việt Nam IT Outsourcing Alliance (VNITO Alliance), said AI is a global trend that helps create groundbreaking products, increase productivity and efficiency and reduce costs.

Through the conference, businesses could understand the processes of applying AI and how it works, and promote the adoption of AI solutions, he added.

Phạm Tuấn Anh of the Artificial Intelligence Center at TMA Tech Group in Việt Nam said though the nation has a large technology workforce with businesses providing digital transformation and AI solutions, there are still challenges to commercialising and applying them in practice.

“To effectively apply AI solutions, businesses need to define their goals and strategies, and choose technologies that align with their business purposes to enhance efficiency and derive the highest value from AI.

“Businesses should first particularly focus on is digital transformation, data building and management as these are the key foundations for the effective operation of AI models and bringing sustainable long-term value."

Hoàng Quang Hải, a management systems training and assessment expert at DNV Business Assurance Việt Nam, said it is important to have a quality management system that meets international standards such as ISO 42001.

This not only optimises operational efficiency and facilitates the step-by-step development and application of AI but also protects businesses from risks associated with the use of AI, he added.

The conference featured an exhibition of 100 AI solutions from Vietnamese businesses in areas such as generative artificial intelligence, optical recognition technology - natural language processing, data analysis and prediction, and application software in education and training.

It was coordinated by the Digital Transformation Support and Consultancy Center (DXCenter) and VNITO Alliance. – VNS