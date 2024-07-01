SANBlaze To Release Its Latest OCP Test and Validation Software
Full NVMe Validation "Certified by SANBlaze" Test Suite Includes OCP 2.0 Scripts with Ongoing Work for OCP 2.5
Our OCP 2.0 test suite is integrated into our Certified by SANBlaze™ comprehensive suite of test cases with robust Datacenter support for all SSD target devices.”LITTLETON, MA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, is pleased to announce today its OCP compliant 2.0 test suite as a welcome addition to its widely adopted NVMe qualification platform.
— Rick Walsh, Sr. Vice President, SANBlaze
“We are pleased to announce the completed version of our OCP 2.0 test suite integrated into our Certified by SANBlaze™ comprehensive suite of test cases,” said Rick Walsh, Sr. Vice President, SANBlaze. “This is in line with full SSD validation support capabilities for the Datacenter and establishes industry benchmark standards for all SSD target devices.”
The company’s Certified by SANBlaze™ test suite within its latest version 10.6 software now supports all aspects of NVMe qualification with the addition of the industry accepted Open Compute Project (OCP) 2.0, with ongoing work for OCP 2.5 to be released later this year. The OCP 2.0 package will be available for distribution July 10, 2024.
In addition to OCP, advanced capabilities in the Certified by SANBlaze™ test suite include FDP (Flexible Data Placement), PCIe Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV), ZNS, NVMe-MI, TCG, SRIS/SRNS clocking, and T10/DIF.
Open Compute Project (OCP) 2.0 Support
The Open Compute Project (OCP) was formed to quicken innovation for open-source hardware solutions in hyper-scale data center environments. OCP requires that Solid State Storage Drives (SSDs) adhere to the OCP’s NVMe Cloud SSD Specification v2.0 or the newer Datacenter NVMe SSD specification v2.0.
SANBlaze provides built-in software for testing an OCP drive, which must be tested to a minimum standard above and beyond the standard mandatory NVMe features, as well as specifying minimum reliability, thermal, endurance, management, and form factor requirements. OCP specs may be found at https://www.opencompute.org.
Availability and Product Information
To download the latest software visit https://www.sanblaze.com/software-downloads. For more information on SANBlaze’s comprehensive OCP 2.0 test suite, contact sales. For information on a number of expert, high quality testing topics, visit www.sanblaze.com/white-papers.
About SANBlaze
SANBlaze is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe SAN and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market with a solution that tests native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system, using single-port or dual-port drives.
Introduction to SANBlaze