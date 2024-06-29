I 89 North Near Williston mm79.6- One Lane
I 89 North the area of mm79.6, in the Williston area, is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle incident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
