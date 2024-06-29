Submit Release
Re: I 89 North Near Williston mm79.6- One Lane

I89 is now back open to 2 lanes.


Thank you

From: Stark, Rebecca via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, June 29, 2024 8:39 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 North Near Williston mm79.6- One Lane

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston State Police Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 North the area of mm79.6, in the Williston area, is down to one lane  due to a motor vehicle incident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully


Rebecca Stark

Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

