20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Bazaar This Saturday

Kids of all ages can show off their creativity in the Kids Korner with bubbles, paints, and chalk. Bring a chair or blanket, and settle in for a fun time. Our event is family-friendly, pet-friendly, and has plenty of parking. Don’t miss out on this community celebration in Myers Flat!
June 29th, 2024
11am – 7pm
12812 Avenue of the Giants, Myers Flat
