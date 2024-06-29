Humboldt Hot Air Announces Fundraiser to Launch Community Low Power FM Radio Station KHHA 

Press release from the Arcata Playhouse:

Humboldt Hot Air, the beloved community and volunteer-run online radio station, is excited to present Humboldt Hot Air Fest on Sunday, July 7th at the Arcata Playhouse, for an all day event that will help to support the launch of KHHA 94.7 FM, a new low power radio station.

This vibrant community celebration will feature live performances from local bands and deejays spinning tunes across two stages – one inside the Arcata Playhouse and one outside, including Henpecker, Barking Dogma, Mo’Love, Dinner Service, Vegan Slaughterhouse, Jeff Wright, Shiny Eyes, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Datura Blues, and more.

Enjoy food from Nicaraguan and Venezuelan food trucks, along with beer, cocktails, and wine, while you peruse through hundreds of records to add to your collection at the record sale. There will also be a raffle with exciting prizes, and much more.

Humboldt Hot Air has been providing a platform for diverse voices and a wide range of music genres since its humble beginnings inside a storage closet in 2021. The funds raised from this event will be instrumental in establishing KHHA, a low power FM radio station, that will expand our reach and continue to serve the community with high-quality, locally-focused content.

This event is a testament to the vibrant and supportive nature of Arcata, so join us for a day of music, food, and community spirit, and help us bring KHHA to the airwaves!

Humboldt Hot Air is a program of Playhouse Arts. For more information on Humboldt Hot Air, please visit www.humboldthotair.org or contact [email protected]. For more information on Playhouse Arts, please visit our website at www.playhousearts.org.