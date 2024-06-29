Hindu shopkeepers across the country should get the ‘Om Certificate’ to access pure Prasad ! – Mr T Raja Singh, MLA, Telangana

From the left – Mr. Ramesh Shinde, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, Hindutvanishta MLA T. Raja Singh and Mr. Jayesh Thali

Panaji (Goa) : “These days, adulterated Prasad has become a new norm in temple premises across the country. It assumes many forms – ‘thuk (spit) jihad’, ‘food items made from ghee extracted from cow fat’, ‘impure khoa’, ‘adulterated peda’, etc. Naïve Hindu devotees offer such impure and degraded Prasad to Deities with a sense of devotion and gratitude. Such practices hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus and are no less than an outright attack on their Dharma. Today, the sites of our Holy temples and places of pilgrimage are replete with non-Hindu businesses that offer Prasad and substances used in ritualistic worship (puja) to unsuspecting Hindu customers. No one will vouch for the sanctity and purity of such products. The devotees who travel a long way to visit such sites are often unaware of Hindu shops that offer pure Prasad and genuine substances for ritualistic worship. ‘Om Certificate’ is an antidote to such malpractices. This unique facility is only available to Hindu shopkeepers and Hindu entrepreneurs. They can avail it free of charge. I urge all my fellow Hindu shopkeepers and businessmen to apply for ‘Om Certificate’ and get their products Om certified”, appealed Mr T Raja Singh, a devout Hindu MLA from Telangana. He was addressing the Press Conference at Z Square Banquet Hall in Panjim as a part of the 12th edition of the Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav.

Mr T Raja Singh shared the dais with Adv. Vishnu Shankar Jain, Spokesperson, Hindu Front For Justice and Advocate, Supreme Court, Delhi, who represented the Hindu side in prominent legal battles to reclaim and liberate Gyanvapi in Kashi, the Shrikrushna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, etc.; Mr Ramesh Shinde, National Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti; and Mr Jayesh Thali, Secretary, Gomantak Mandir Mahasangh, Goa. At the time, Mr Ramesh Shinde, National Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said, “Halal certificate is being made mandatory for most of the products in India due to persistent lobbying by Muslims. As a result, Hindus have no alternative but to fall prey to such halal products. This Islamic certification has infiltrated the Indian economy to such an extent that – halal certified Prasad was offered for sale across many temples in Tamil Nadu. It is a blatant denial of the religious rights of millions of Hindus in India. Hindus have a constitutional right to demand unadulterated and spiritually pure Prasad and genuine substances for ritualistic worship. Mr Ranjit Vikram Savarkar, Chairman of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak in Mumbai (Maharashtra) has developed an antidote to such malpractices through the medium of Om Pratisthan. It is referred to as the ‘Om certificate’; this trademark aims to offer unadulterated and spiritually pure Prasad and genuine substances for ritualistic worship. To set this ‘Juggernaut’ (read of the Hindu economy) rolling, 100 shopkeepers who offer Prasad to devotees in the premises of Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik have been given ‘Om Certificate’. In addition, efforts are being made to make it available to all Hindu shopkeepers across all States.

Dissolve the Waqf Board as it is illegal to give Government land to Waqf.

At the time Supreme Court Adv. Vishnu Shankar Jain said that many ancient Hindu temples are in the possession of the Department of Archaeology Survey of India; but due to the negligence of the Department, these temples have fallen into disrepair. As no renovation of these temples is being done, many among them are in a very bad shape. In fact, these temples are precious treasures of Hindus. We demand that the Union Government should maintain and restore them.

After the Partition of the country, many Muslims in India left their thousands of acres of land & property and went to Pakistan. According to the Evacuee Property Act, 1950, the Union Government should have taken over their property; but the then Congress Government gave all this property to Waqf and set up a ‘Waqf Board’. This action is completely illegal. In fact, that land should have been given to Hindus who left their property in Pakistan and came to India; instead the Waqf Board is presently leasing out this land to the Government and private entrepreneurs on rental agreement and earning in millions. This is wrong. Charging rent from the Government for the land which rightfully belongs to the Government is illegal. Therefore, this Waqf Board should be abolished, said Advocate Jain.

At the time Mr Jayesh Thali, Secretary, Gomantak Mandir Mahasangh, Goa said that ‘on behalf of the Mandir Mahasangh, we had conducted a campaign against sale of fast food and use of plastic bags in temple premises during temple fairs in Goa. There was a good response to this campaign. Now we are going to tell the Hindu shopkeepers in temple premises about ‘Om Certificate’, so that the devotees visiting the temples will get sattvik (spiritually pure) prasad’.