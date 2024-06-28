Senate Bill 16 Printer's Number 1792

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - "Eligible projects." Any of the following:

(1) The development of a comprehensive real estate plan.

(2) The development of competitive industrial sites that

provide for the relocation or expansion of businesses to or

within this Commonwealth.

(3) The development of nonindustrial sites or any other

project the department deems eligible.

"Financing Law." The act of August 23, 1967 (P.L.251,

No.102), known as the Economic Development Financing Law.

"Fund." The PA SITES Fund established under section 6.

"Industrial development agency." As defined under section 3

of the act of May 17, 1956 (1955 P.L.1609, No.537), known as the

Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority Act.

"Municipal authority." A body corporate and politic created

under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 56 (relating to municipal authorities); the

former act of June 28, 1935 (P.L.463, No.191), known as the

Municipality Authorities Act of one thousand nine hundred and

thirty-five; or the former act of May 2, 1945 (P.L.382, No.164),

known as the Municipality Authorities Act of 1945.

"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town,

township or home rule municipality.

"Office." The Office of the Budget of the Commonwealth.

"Program." The Pennsylvania Strategic Investments To Enhance

Sites Program or PA SITES Program established under section 8.

"Redevelopment authority." A public body and a body

corporate and politic created and organized under the act of May

24, 1945 (P.L.991, No.385), known as the Urban Redevelopment

Law.

Section 3. Bond issuance.

(a) Declaration of policy.--The General Assembly finds and

