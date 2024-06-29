Submit Release
News Search

There were 234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,247 in the last 365 days.

Finance ministry cuts fees to aid businesses, citizens from July 1

VIETNAM, June 29 - HÀ NỘI —In a move to ease burdens and bolster economic activity, the Ministry of Finance has announced reductions in fees and charges for various services.

The revised rates, outlined in a recently issued circular, will be effective from 1 July to 31 December 2024.

The measures target a range of sectors, with significant reductions for business operations. Fees associated with establishing and running banks and non-bank credit institutions will see a 50 per cent decrease.

Businesses will also benefit from a 50 per cent cut in fees related to intellectual property protection.

Citizens applying for new identity cards will enjoy the same discount.

Other sectors will experience reductions of 10-30 per cent, including fees for obtaining licences and permits for civil aviation operations, entry and exit permits for restricted airport areas, and customs fees for foreign flights landing in Việt Nam.

The securities industry will see a 50 per cent reduction in most fees and charges. However, there are exceptions for licensing fees of securities professionals and supervision fees for securities activities.

This marks the fourth time the ministry has imposed fee reductions of 10-50 per cent, which is estimated to have a budgetary impact of about VNĐ700 billion (US$29.1 million). — VNS

You just read:

Finance ministry cuts fees to aid businesses, citizens from July 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more