MPD Arrests Woman for Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce a woman has been arrested for a Robbery (Force and Violence) that occurred in Northwest. 

On Friday, June 28, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim inside of a residential building in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s phone. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

44-year-old Elizabeth Moses, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence)

CCN: 24098801

 

