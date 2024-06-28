MPD Arrests Suspects after Pointing Gun at a Special Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three suspects in an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) offense in Northeast.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at approximately 6:25 p.m., a Special Police Officer (SPO) was working in a residential complex in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. The SPO observed three males abandon a gray Hyundai and enter a white Kia Optima. While the SPO was observing the white Kia Optima exit the residential parking lot, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the SPO and made a threat.

The Air Support Unit located the white Kia Optima. Responding officers arrested three suspects. A firearm was recovered.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 18-year-old Donsway Carter, 19-year-old Pharrell Hilliard, and a 15-year-old male, all of Northeast, DC, were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The 15-year-old male was identified as a suspect in a robbery from February 5, 2024. He was additionally charged with Robbery. CCN: 24018423

CCN: 24098347

