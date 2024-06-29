Ukraine receives critically needed equipment to bolster energy system before the winter

In agreement with the European Commission the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to counteract the impact of the Russian attacks targeting critical energy infrastructure. The Fund enables governments, international financial institutions and international organizations as well as corporate donors to provide financial support to the Ukrainian energy sector’s efforts to repair that damage and keep functioning.

Contributions to the Fund are used to finance the most urgent needs of Ukrainian energy companies such as equipment, spare parts and other technical items, as well as fuels and services needed to repair infrastructure and maintain energy and heat supply in Ukraine.

The Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, the independent executive institution of the Energy Community based in Vienna, Austria. The Energy Community is an international organization to which Ukraine and the European Union are members. The Secretariat acts as the fiduciary of the Fund as well as an intermediary between the donors and the Ukrainian authorities. Its services are free of charge.