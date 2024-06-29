Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, Svitlana Grynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy and Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo, visited the installation of three shunt reactors worth a total of EUR 4.4 million, purchased by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund (UESF), in response to serious damages caused by a Russian drone attack.

"The transmission system operator Ukraine has suffered greatly from Russian attacks. These reactors will aid Ukrenergo in safeguarding and restoring transmission capabilities, and donors are committed to supporting their efforts through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund," said Artur Lorkowski.

The UESF was established to mitigate the impact of Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. It allows governments, international organizations, and corporate donors to provide financial support to the Ukrainian energy sector.

"We are sincerely grateful for the support and cooperation. Thanks to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund managed by Energy Community, we can quickly restore high-voltage facilities after Russian attacks and prepare for the next heating season," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of NPC Ukrenergo.

Earlier this year, the Energy Community Secretariat facilitated in-kind support for Ukraine's DTEK from European partners in Switzerland through its initiative Ukrainian Support task Force Unit. The equipment was delivered to a thermal power plan that is expected to play a vital role in ensuring energy security and stability ahead of the winter season.