St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driving Under the Influence #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004922

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 26, 2024 at 2001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 31 Jamieson Road Danville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Elijah Clark

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 26, 2024, at approximately 2001 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Elijah Clark (42) of Newbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Clark had driven while under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Clark was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 15, 2024 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: August 15, 2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111