St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driving under the Influence, Possession of Narcotics

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2024 at 2350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 Danville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Narcotics

 

ACCUSED: Joshua LeBlanc                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 27, 2024, at approximately 2350 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Joshua LeBlanc (38) of Hardwick, VT. Further investigation revealed LeBlanc had driven while under the influence of drugs. While searching LeBlanc incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of narcotics. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. LeBlanc was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 15, 2024 at 0830.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: September 16, 2024 at 0830 hours.            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  NO   

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

