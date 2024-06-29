St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driving under the Influence, Possession of Narcotics
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: June 27, 2024 at 2350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 Danville, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Narcotics
ACCUSED: Joshua LeBlanc
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 27, 2024, at approximately 2350 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Joshua LeBlanc (38) of Hardwick, VT. Further investigation revealed LeBlanc had driven while under the influence of drugs. While searching LeBlanc incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of narcotics. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. LeBlanc was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 15, 2024 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: September 16, 2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111