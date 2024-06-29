Submit Release
FW: I 91 MM16.6

Both lanes are now open

 

Dana Burke

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

 

From: Burke, Dana via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, June 28, 2024 9:48 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 91 MM16.6

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I 91 SB left lane is  closed in the area of mile marker 16.6 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

