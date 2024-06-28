New Ryan White Funding Opportunity Supports Syndemic Approaches to Care for Minority Individuals with HIV Out of Care or At Risk of Being Lost to Care

Summary: New multi-year funding opportunity supported in part by the Minority HIV/AIDS Fund will fund 5 awardees to design, implement, and evaluate syndemic approaches to link and retain people with HIV from racial and ethnic minority groups who are out of care or at risk of being lost to care.

HRSA’s HIV/AIDS Bureau has issued a funding opportunity announcement that will support up to five demonstration systems for up to four years to design, implement, and participate in the evaluation of a syndemic approach to link and retain people with HIV from racial and ethnic minority groups who are out of care, and at greatest risk of being lost to care, in comprehensive and integrated care.

This includes people who are newly diagnosed within the past 12 months or who have previously been diagnosed with HIV but have missed appointments, are not virally suppressed, or have another high-risk factor (e.g., leaving incarceration). The comprehensive and integrated care will include:

engagement and retention in primary HIV care; care and treatment for co-occurring and interacting conditions, including mental health and/or substance use conditions; and addressing social determinants of health, including intimate partner violence, food insecurity, unstable housing, and others.

The funding opportunity, A System-Level Syndemic Approach to Improve HIV Care and Treatment for People from Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups – Demonstration Systems, is supported through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health’s Minority HIV/AIDS Fund and in part by the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F Special Projects of National Significance.

Entities eligible for funding under Parts A-D of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program are eligible to apply. The anticipated funding range per award is up to $500,000 in Year 1, and up to $700,000 per year in Years 2-4. Applications are due by 07/24/2024.

All demonstration systems funded under this announcement are required to collaborate with an evaluation and technical assistance provider to be funded separately under announcement number HRSA-24-108: A System-Level Syndemic Approach to Improve HIV Care and Treatment for People from Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups – Evaluation and Technical Assistance Provider (ETAP). Please review this companion announcement for more information.